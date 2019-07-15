Earnings Scheduled For July 15, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $18.49 billion.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $14.39 million.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $86.16 million.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
- Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.
- Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $366.16 million.
- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $75.94 million.
