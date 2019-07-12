5 Stocks To Watch For July 12, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) issued weak second-quarter preliminary sales guidance. Illumina said it expects preliminary Q2 sales of $835 million. Illumina shares fell 16.1% to $304.99 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares rose 0.1% to $10.73 in after-hours trading.
- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) lowered its preliminary sales guidance for the third quarter. EMCORE shares dipped 17.9% to $2.70 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) reported an offering of common stock. SenesTech shares dipped 11.5% to $1.35 in the after-hours trading session.
- US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE: USX) lowered its financial outlook for the second quarter 2019 as well as the full year. The carrier said that it now expects a full-year 2019 OR of 95.5 percent to 97.5 percent compared to the prior guidance of 93 percent. US Xpress shares tumbled 8.3% to $4.45 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.