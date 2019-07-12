Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For July 12, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2019 5:17am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For July 12, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) issued weak second-quarter preliminary sales guidance. Illumina said it expects preliminary Q2 sales of $835 million. Illumina shares fell 16.1% to $304.99 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares rose 0.1% to $10.73 in after-hours trading.
  • EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) lowered its preliminary sales guidance for the third quarter. EMCORE shares dipped 17.9% to $2.70 in the after-hours trading session.

  • SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) reported an offering of common stock. SenesTech shares dipped 11.5% to $1.35 in the after-hours trading session.
  • US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE: USX) lowered its financial outlook for the second quarter 2019 as well as the full year. The carrier said that it now expects a full-year 2019 OR of 95.5 percent to 97.5 percent compared to the prior guidance of 93 percent. US Xpress shares tumbled 8.3% to $4.45 in the after-hours trading session.

