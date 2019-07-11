Market Overview

Delta Reports Q2 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 11, 2019 7:29am   Comments
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) shares trading higher following better-than-expected second-quarter results.

The company reported second-quarter earnings of $2.35 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.25. This is a 32.77% increase over earnings of $1.77 per share from the same period last year.

Delta Air Lines reported quarterly sales of $12.536 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. This is a 6.46% increase over sales of $11.775 billion the same period last year.

Earlier this month, the airliner reported operating performance for June. Delta carried 18.9 million customers across its global network, an all-time monthly record.

Delta Air Lines shares traded higher by 2.24% at $60.80 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $61.32 and a 52-week low of $45.08.

