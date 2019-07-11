7 Stocks To Watch For July 11, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $12.48 billion before the opening bell. Delta Air shares rose 0.7% to $59.90 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: AIR) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak FY20 earnings outlook. AAR shares gained 5.8% to $41.50 in the after-hours trading session.





PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. PriceSmart shares dropped 9% to $50.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) to have earned $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion in the latest quarter. Fastenal will release earnings before the markets open. Fastenal shares gained 0.3% to $31.35 in after-hours trading.

