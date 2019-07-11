7 Stocks To Watch For July 11, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $12.48 billion before the opening bell. Delta Air shares rose 0.7% to $59.90 in after-hours trading.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak FY20 earnings outlook. AAR shares gained 5.8% to $41.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. PriceSmart shares dropped 9% to $50.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) to have earned $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion in the latest quarter. Fastenal will release earnings before the markets open. Fastenal shares gained 0.3% to $31.35 in after-hours trading.
- Exfo Inc (NASDAQ: EXFO) reported downbeat results for its third quarter and issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter. EXFO shares tumbled 7.7% to $3.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) reported a public offering of common and preferred stock. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares tumbled 26.3% to $0.62 in the after-hours trading session.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond shares fell 1.9% to $11.30 in the after-hours trading session.
