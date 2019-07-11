Earnings Scheduled For July 11, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $12.48 billion.
- Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE: PKE) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
- Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: EMMS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
