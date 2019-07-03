Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

International Speedway Reports Q2 Earnings Miss
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 03, 2019 9:06am   Comments
Share:

International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ: ISCA) reported quarterly earnings of 36 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 39 cents. This is a 2.7% decrease over earnings of 37 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $168.084 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $178.99 million. This is a 2.09% decrease over sales of $171.679 million the same period last year.

"Financial results for the second quarter are in line with our 2019 outlook," said CEO Lesa France Kennedy. "In April, we opened the Marriott Autograph Collection hotel, The DAYTONA, to great success, and commenced construction of the ICON Lifestyle Apartments, both part of the greater ONE DAYTONA project. We anticipate these components will greatly assist in providing the momentum needed to drive this development to stabilization."

International Speedway shares were trading lower by 1.6% at $44.44 in Wednesday’s pre-market session.

Related Links:

International Speedway To Merge With NASCAR Holdings In $2B Deal

Earnings Scheduled For July 3, 2019

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ISCA)

5 Stocks To Watch For July 3, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For July 3, 2019
International Speedway To Merge With NASCAR Holdings In $2B Deal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Symantec Shares Are Flying On Report Broadcom Is Eyeing A Takeover