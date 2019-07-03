International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ: ISCA) reported quarterly earnings of 36 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 39 cents. This is a 2.7% decrease over earnings of 37 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $168.084 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $178.99 million. This is a 2.09% decrease over sales of $171.679 million the same period last year.

"Financial results for the second quarter are in line with our 2019 outlook," said CEO Lesa France Kennedy. "In April, we opened the Marriott Autograph Collection hotel, The DAYTONA, to great success, and commenced construction of the ICON Lifestyle Apartments, both part of the greater ONE DAYTONA project. We anticipate these components will greatly assist in providing the momentum needed to drive this development to stabilization."

International Speedway shares were trading lower by 1.6% at $44.44 in Wednesday’s pre-market session.

