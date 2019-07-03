5 Stocks To Watch For July 3, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Synthomer Plc announced plans to buy OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) for an enterprise value of $824 million. Omnova’s profit for the second quarter dropped over 33% to $5.6 million. Net sales slipped to $205.7 million for the quarter, from $206.3 million in the year-ago quarter. OMNOVA shares fell 4% to close at $6.42 on Tuesday.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) lowered its guidance for FY19. The company also reported weak preliminary results for the second quarter. USANA shares dipped 17.6% to $63.25 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: USNA) lowered its guidance for FY19. The company also reported weak preliminary results for the second quarter. USANA shares dipped 17.6% to $63.25 in the after-hours trading session. Wall Street expects International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ: ISCA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $178.99 million before the opening bell. International Speedway shares gained 1.3% to $45.75 in after-hours trading.

