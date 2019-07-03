Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For July 3, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 03, 2019 3:20am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ: ISCA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $178.99 million.
  • OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $216.70 million.
  • Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTC: CHYHY) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

