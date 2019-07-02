Market Overview

Greenbrier Reports Q3 Earnings Miss
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 02, 2019 8:31am   Comments
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) reported adjusted third-quarter earnings of 89 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 95 cents. This is a 31.54% decrease over earnings of $1.3 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $856.2 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $862.45 million. This is a 33.49% increase over sales of $641.387 million the same period last year.

Greenbrier shares are trading down 9.2% at $28.01 in Tuesday's pre-market session. Over the past 52-week period, shares of Greenbrier Companies have declined 35.18%.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

