Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For July 2, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2019 4:52am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For July 2, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $971.57 million before the opening bell. Acuity Brands shares rose 0.7% to $142.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Soliton Inc (NASDAQ: SOLY) reported a common stock offering of 1.148 million shares. Soliton shares fell 3% to $13.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts are expecting OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) to have earned $0.21 per share on revenue of $216.70 million in the latest quarter. OMNOVA will release earnings before the markets open. OMNOVA shares gained 7.2% to close at $6.68 on Monday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTGN) announced a $200 million mixed securities offering. Neon Therapeutics shares fell 3.2% to close at $4.59 on Monday.
  • Analysts expect Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $862.45 million before the opening bell. Greenbrier shares rose 1.5% to close at $30.85 on Monday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AYI + GBX)

Earnings Scheduled For July 2, 2019
Q3 Earnings Outlook For Greenbrier Companies
A Preview Of Acuity Brands Q3 Earnings
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Rail Equipment Sector Eyes Mergers, Lease Renewal Rates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For July 2, 2019