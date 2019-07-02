Earnings Scheduled For July 2, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $216.70 million.
- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $862.45 million.
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $971.57 million.
- The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $120.93 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.