5 Stocks To Watch For July 1, 2019

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE: SC) reported a $1.1 billion buyback plan, and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.20 to $0.22 per share. Santander Consumer shares rose 1.4% to $24.29 in the after-hours trading session.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) disclosed that its Phase 3 trial of Revatio in newborns with Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension did not meet primary efficacy endpoint. Pfizer shares rose 0.1% to $43.35 in after-hours trading.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) reported a 1-for-14 reverse split, effective July 1, in order to regain Nasdaq compliance. aTyr Pharma shares dipped 7.2% to $0.34 in after-hours trading.

