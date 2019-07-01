Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For July 1, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2019 4:26am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE: SC) reported a $1.1 billion buyback plan, and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.20 to $0.22 per share. Santander Consumer shares rose 1.4% to $24.29 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) disclosed that its Phase 3 trial of Revatio in newborns with Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension did not meet primary efficacy endpoint. Pfizer shares rose 0.1% to $43.35 in after-hours trading.
  • aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) reported a 1-for-14 reverse split, effective July 1, in order to regain Nasdaq compliance. aTyr Pharma shares dipped 7.2% to $0.34 in after-hours trading.

  • Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ: RTRX) reported the FDA approval of THIOLA EC 100mg and 300mg tablets for the treatment of cystinuria. Retrophin shares climbed 9.3% to $21.95 in the after-hours trading session.
  • The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE: BX) is nearing a deal to sell a portfolio of Spanish mortgages to CarVal Investors LLC for $1.1 billion, Bloomberg reported. Blackstone shares gained 0.3% to close at $44.42 on Friday.

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday