Earnings Scheduled For July 1, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2019 4:02am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTC: SMDM) is projected to report earnings for its full fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $70.00 thousand.

