Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) on Thursday afternoon reported second-quarter earnings of 65 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 57 cents. This is a 8.33% increase over earnings of 6 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $103.475 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $98.2 million. This is a 7.55% increase over sales of $96.212 million the same period last year.

"I'm very pleased with the integration so far, and we are focused on achieving our targeted shareholder returns for this acquisition even earlier than we had anticipated," said CEO Yogesh Gupta. "Our businesses are performing well, and we are on track to achieve our financial goals for 2019, including our increased guidance for margin and earnings per share."

Progress Software shares were up 15.43% at $46.90 in Friday's pre-market session. The stock's 52-week high is $47.60.

