Motorcar Parts Of America Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 28, 2019 8:36am   Comments
Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ: MPAA) reported quarterly earnings of 63 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 53 cents. This is a 12.5% increase over earnings of 56 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $129.1 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $131.53 million. This is a 4.26% increase over sales of $123.829 million the same period last year.

Motorcar Parts of America's stock closed Thursday at $18.47 per share. The stock's 52-week high is $27.19 and its 52-week low is $12.09.

