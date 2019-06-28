Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Constellation Brands Trades Higher On Q1 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 28, 2019 8:21am   Comments
Share:
Constellation Brands Trades Higher On Q1 Earnings

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) reported first-quarter earnings of $2.20 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.06. This is unchanged from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $2.097 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. This is a 2.44% increase over sales of $2.047 billion the same period last year.

The company sees FY2020 adjusted EPS of $8.65-$8.95 compared to the $8.57 consensus estimate.

Constellation Brands shares were trading up 6.6% at $200.63 in Friday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $233 and a 52-week low of $150.37.

Related Links:

5 Stocks To Watch For June 28, 2019

Constellation Brands Made The Right Move With Early Cannabis Investment, Wells Fargo Says

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STZ)

28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
5 Stocks To Watch For June 28, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For June 28, 2019
Constellation Brands Q1 Earnings Preview
Canopy Growth CEO Looks To The 'Pharmaceutical World' After String Of M&A Deals
Cramer On Cannabis: Innovative Industrial Won't 'Let You Sleep Soundly,' Constellation A Safer Bet
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session