Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) reported first-quarter earnings of $2.20 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.06. This is unchanged from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $2.097 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. This is a 2.44% increase over sales of $2.047 billion the same period last year.

The company sees FY2020 adjusted EPS of $8.65-$8.95 compared to the $8.57 consensus estimate.

Constellation Brands shares were trading up 6.6% at $200.63 in Friday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $233 and a 52-week low of $150.37.

