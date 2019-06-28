Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For June 28, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2019 5:01am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion before the opening bell. Constellation shares rose 1.5% to $191.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Nike shares fell 0.1% to $83.60 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 guidance below analyst estimates. Smart Global shares dropped 13.5% to $18.61 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Analysts are expecting JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) to have earned $0.10 per share on revenue of $861.59 million in the latest quarter. JinkoSolar will release earnings before the markets open. JinkoSolar shares rose 1.9% to $22.70 in after-hours trading.
  • Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong earnings guidance. Progress Software shares climbed 17.2% to $47.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

