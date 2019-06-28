Earnings Scheduled For June 28, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $861.59 million.
- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $131.53 million.
