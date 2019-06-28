Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For June 28, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2019 4:22am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For June 28, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $861.59 million.
  • Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $131.53 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MPAA + JKS)

JinkoSolar Q1 Earnings Outlook
Goldman Sachs Upgrades Residential Solar Stocks
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

European Heatwave Decelerates Transportation, Accelerates Wildfires