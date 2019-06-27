Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

The company reported quarterly earnings of 37 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 39 cents. This is a 23.33% increase over earnings of 3 cents per share from the same period last year.

Patterson reported quarterly sales of $1.437 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. This is a 2.57% increase over sales of $1.401 billion the same period last year.

The company also issued FY2020 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

Patterson shares were trading down 5.4% to $23.51 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.60 and a 52-week low of $18.94.

