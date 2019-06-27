Patterson Falls After Mixed Q4 Earnings
Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.
The company reported quarterly earnings of 37 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 39 cents. This is a 23.33% increase over earnings of 3 cents per share from the same period last year.
Patterson reported quarterly sales of $1.437 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. This is a 2.57% increase over sales of $1.401 billion the same period last year.
The company also issued FY2020 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
Patterson shares were trading down 5.4% to $23.51 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.60 and a 52-week low of $18.94.
