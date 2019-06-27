Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 36 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 41 cents. This is a 28% decrease over earnings of 5 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $2.613 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. This is a 32.91% increase over sales of $1.966 billion the same period last year.

Conagra Brands cut its FY2020 earnings per share guidance from $2.10-$2.20 to $2.08-$2.18 compared to the $2.16 estimate.

Conagra Brands shares were down 8.3% at $26.52 in Thursday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $39.10 and a 52-week low of $20.22.

