A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of GDP Report

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade. Gross Domestic Product report for the first quarter and data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The pending home sales index for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for June is schedule for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 64 points to 26,486.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 4.35 points to 2,922.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 16.5 points to 7,666.50.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.9 percent to trade at $65.12 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1 percent to trade at $58.78 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.1 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.2 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.1 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.4 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.4 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.19 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.42 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.69 percent and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.01 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $256 to $246.

FactSet Research shares fell 0.2 percent to $288.65 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News