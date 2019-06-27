10 Stocks To Watch For June 27, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $34.47 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares rose 0.2% to $52.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $10.17 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares rose 0.1% to $82.59 in after-hours trading.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) reporting stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.1975 to $0.21 per share. Herman Miller shares climbed 12.9% to $42.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion. McCormick shares dropped 1.6% to close at $150.63 on Wednesday.
- Analysts are expecting Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) to have earned$1.89 per share on revenue of $11.04 billion in the latest quarter. Accenture will release earnings before the markets open. Accenture shares rose 0.1% to $183.45 in after-hours trading.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. KB Home shares gained 5.4% to $24.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $265.11 million. SMART Global shares dropped 0.1% to $20.90 in after-hours trading.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter. Rite Aid shares dropped 10.7% to $6.35 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion before the opening bell. Conagra shares rose 0.2% to $29.00 in after-hours trading.
- HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) reported downbeat results for its second quarter on Wednesday. HB Fuller shares fell 6.5% to $42.00 in the after-hours trading session.
