10 Stocks To Watch For June 27, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $34.47 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares rose 0.2% to $52.50 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $34.47 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares rose 0.2% to $52.50 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $10.17 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares rose 0.1% to $82.59 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: NKE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $10.17 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares rose 0.1% to $82.59 in after-hours trading. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) reporting stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.1975 to $0.21 per share. Herman Miller shares climbed 12.9% to $42.70 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: MLHR) reporting stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.1975 to $0.21 per share. Herman Miller shares climbed 12.9% to $42.70 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion. McCormick shares dropped 1.6% to close at $150.63 on Wednesday.

(NYSE: MKC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion. McCormick shares dropped 1.6% to close at $150.63 on Wednesday. Analysts are expecting Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) to have earned$1.89 per share on revenue of $11.04 billion in the latest quarter. Accenture will release earnings before the markets open. Accenture shares rose 0.1% to $183.45 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor