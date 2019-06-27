Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks To Watch For June 27, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 27, 2019 4:34am   Comments
Share:
10 Stocks To Watch For June 27, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $34.47 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares rose 0.2% to $52.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $10.17 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares rose 0.1% to $82.59 in after-hours trading.
  • Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) reporting stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.1975 to $0.21 per share. Herman Miller shares climbed 12.9% to $42.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion. McCormick shares dropped 1.6% to close at $150.63 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts are expecting Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) to have earned$1.89 per share on revenue of $11.04 billion in the latest quarter. Accenture will release earnings before the markets open. Accenture shares rose 0.1% to $183.45 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. KB Home shares gained 5.4% to $24.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the closing bell, SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $265.11 million. SMART Global shares dropped 0.1% to $20.90 in after-hours trading.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter. Rite Aid shares dropped 10.7% to $6.35 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion before the opening bell. Conagra shares rose 0.2% to $29.00 in after-hours trading.
  • HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) reported downbeat results for its second quarter on Wednesday. HB Fuller shares fell 6.5% to $42.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACN + CAG)

Earnings Scheduled For June 27, 2019
Q4 Earnings Outlook For ConAgra Foods
A Preview Of Accenture's Q3 Earnings
Accenture Will Acquire Australian Cybersecurity Firm BCT Solutions
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Collaborative Spirit Nets Conagra Brands "Shipper Of Choice" Award
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday