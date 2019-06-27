Earnings Scheduled For June 27, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $34.47 billion.
- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
- Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $11.04 billion.
- GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $784.06 million.
- Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $76.23 million.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $327.39 million.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $8.70 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $265.11 million.
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $10.17 billion.
- Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $98.20 million.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $87.04 million.
- Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $52.95 million.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) is projected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
