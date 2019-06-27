Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For June 27, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 27, 2019 4:02am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For June 27, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $34.47 billion.
  • Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.
  • Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
  • Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $11.04 billion.
  • GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $784.06 million.
  • Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
  • McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
  • Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $76.23 million.
  • Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $327.39 million.
  • ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $8.70 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $265.11 million.
  • NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $10.17 billion.
  • Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $98.20 million.
  • CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $87.04 million.
  • Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $52.95 million.
  • Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) is projected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APOG + ACN)

A Preview Of Accenture's Q3 Earnings
Accenture Will Acquire Australian Cybersecurity Firm BCT Solutions
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

'We're All In': JPMorgan Chase Increases Detroit Investment To $200M