Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Paychex Shares Fall After Q4 Earnings Miss
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 26, 2019 2:00pm   Comments
Share:

Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and sales results.

Paychex reported earnings of 63 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 65 cents. This is a 3.285 increase over earnings of 61 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $980.4 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $981.11 million. This is a 12.55% increase over sales of $871.1 million the same period last year.

Paychex shares traded lower by 3.5% to $81.82 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $88.43 and a 52-week low of $61.32.

Related Links:

Software Competition For Paychex Keeps Guggenheim Neutral

UniFirst Reports Q3 Earnings Beat

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PAYX)

8 Stocks To Watch For June 26, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For June 26, 2019
A Preview Of Paychex's Q4 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Ocean Rate Report: Philly Fire Sparks Product Tanker Earnings