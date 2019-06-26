IHS Markit (NASDAQ: INFO) reported second-quarter earnings of 71 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 65 cents. This is a 16.39% increase over earnings of 61 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.136 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. This is a 12.7% increase over sales of $1.008 billion the same period last year.

IHS Markit updated its FY2019 revenues to $4.425 billion to $4.5 billion compared to the $4.45 billion estimate. FY2019 adjusted EPS to $2.52-$2.57 compared to the $2.55 estimate.

IHS Markit shares traded around $59.40 at time of publication.

