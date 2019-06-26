8 Stocks To Watch For June 26, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares gained 0.6% to $54.01 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) to have earned $0.77 per share on revenue of $657.23 million in the latest quarter. Herman Miller will release earnings after the markets close. Herman Miller shares rose 0.4% to $37.25 in pre-market trading.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. Micron shares climbed 8.3% to $35.40 in the pre-market trading session.

(NASDAQ: MU) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. Micron shares climbed 8.3% to $35.40 in the pre-market trading session. Before the markets open, Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $301.65 million. Actuant shares fell 0.2% to $24.10 in pre-market trading.

