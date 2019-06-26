Earnings Scheduled For June 26, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $301.65 million.
- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion.
- Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $981.11 million.
- Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $527.12 million.
- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $441.70 million.
- IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ: INFO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $657.23 million.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.38 billion.
- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $986.47 million.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $330.30 million.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $936.35 million.
- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $778.00 million.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) is estimated to post earnings for its first quarter.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) is projected to post earnings for its first quarter.
- NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG) is expected to post earnings for its second quarter.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.