Earnings Scheduled For June 25, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2019 4:01am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $5.10 billion.
  • FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $359.25 million.
  • Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $346.05 million.
  • AIT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AITB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $6.62 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $4.93 per share on revenue of $17.88 billion.
  • SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $5.52 billion.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $4.77 billion.
  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $82.44 million.

