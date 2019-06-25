Earnings Scheduled For June 25, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $5.10 billion.
- FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $359.25 million.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $346.05 million.
- AIT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AITB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $6.62 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $4.93 per share on revenue of $17.88 billion.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $5.52 billion.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $4.77 billion.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $82.44 million.
