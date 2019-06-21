Market Overview

CarMax Shares Trade Higher After Positive Q1 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 21, 2019 8:00am   Comments
Used car retailer CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better than expected first-quarter earnings and sales results.

CarMax reported quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.47. This is a 19.55% increase over earnings of $1.33 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $5.37 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. This is a 12.04% increase over sales of $4.793 billion the same period last year.

CarMax shares were trading higher by 3.1% at $85.59 in Friday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week range between $84.99 and $55.24.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

