8 Stocks To Watch For June 20, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $37.21 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares gained 0.4% to $23.74 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $37.21 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares gained 0.4% to $23.74 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) to have earned $0.86 per share on revenue of $931.59 million in the latest quarter. Red Hat will release earnings after the markets close. Red Hat shares fell 0.1% to $187.91 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: RHT) to have earned $0.86 per share on revenue of $931.59 million in the latest quarter. Red Hat will release earnings after the markets close. Red Hat shares fell 0.1% to $187.91 in after-hours trading. Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Oracle shares gained 4.5% to $55.07 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: ORCL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Oracle shares gained 4.5% to $55.07 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion. Darden shares rose 1.4% to $119.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor