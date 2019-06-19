La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) on Tuesday afternoon reported quarterly earnings of 64 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 70 cents. This is a 3.03% decrease over earnings of 66 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $453.8 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $469.05 million. This is a 8.04% increase over sales of $420.025 million the same period last year.

La-Z-Boy shares are trading down 7.6% at $27.50 in Wednesday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $39.15 and a 52-week low of $25.30.

