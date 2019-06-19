Market Overview

8 Stocks To Watch For June 19, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 19, 2019 4:28am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $564.03 million before the opening bell. Winnebago shares gained 4.2% to close at $38.57 on Tuesday.
  • Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak third-quarter guidance. Adobe shares gained 4.6% to $289.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to have earned $1.07 per share on revenue of $10.95 billion in the latest quarter. Oracle will release earnings after the markets close. Oracle shares gained 0.4% to $53.12 in after-hours trading.
  • Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also issued in-line Q4 guidance. Jabil shares gained 2.6% to $28.02 in the after-hours trading session.

  • After the closing bell, Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $839.07 million. Steelcase shares rose 0.3% to $17.59 in after-hours trading.
  • Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: GNCA) reported a 10 million shares common stock offering. Genocea Biosciences shares fell 4.9% to $4.87 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $764.87 million before the opening bell. Barnes & Noble shares fell 0.2% to close at $6.68 on Tuesday.
  • La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. La-Z-Boy shares tumbled 7.7% to $27.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday