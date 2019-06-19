8 Stocks To Watch For June 19, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $564.03 million before the opening bell. Winnebago shares gained 4.2% to close at $38.57 on Tuesday.

(NYSE: WGO) to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $564.03 million before the opening bell. Winnebago shares gained 4.2% to close at $38.57 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak third-quarter guidance. Adobe shares gained 4.6% to $289.50 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: ADBE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak third-quarter guidance. Adobe shares gained 4.6% to $289.50 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to have earned $1.07 per share on revenue of $10.95 billion in the latest quarter. Oracle will release earnings after the markets close. Oracle shares gained 0.4% to $53.12 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: ORCL) to have earned $1.07 per share on revenue of $10.95 billion in the latest quarter. Oracle will release earnings after the markets close. Oracle shares gained 0.4% to $53.12 in after-hours trading. Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also issued in-line Q4 guidance. Jabil shares gained 2.6% to $28.02 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor