Earnings Scheduled For June 19, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $564.03 million.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $764.87 million.
- Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $839.07 million.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $10.95 billion.
- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $169.17 million.
- American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $27.29 million.
