Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Earnings Scheduled For June 19, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 19, 2019 4:01am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For June 19, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $564.03 million.
  • Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $764.87 million.
  • Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $839.07 million.
  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $10.95 billion.
  • American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $169.17 million.
  • American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $27.29 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMSWA + ALYA)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Canadian Government Green-Lights Trans Mountain Expansion, Again