Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Adobe Shares Trade Higher After Record Q2 Sales
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 18, 2019 4:18pm   Comments
Share:

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares traded higher after reporting record second-quarter revenues.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings came in at $1.83 per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $2.74 billion, beating estimates by $40 million. The company's third-quarter earnings and sales guidance came in below analyst estimates.

"Adobe's continued momentum is being fueled by the explosion of creativity across the globe and the widespread business transformation agenda to deliver engaging customer experiences," said CEO Shantanu Narayen. "With an innovative technology platform, exciting product roadmap and strong ecosystem of partners, we are well positioned for the second half of FY19 and beyond."

Highlights

  • Revenues grew 25% year-over-year
  • Digital media segment revenue grew 22% year over year
  • Creative revenue grew to $1.59 billion
  • Document Cloud achieved revenue of $296 million
  • Digital Experience segment grew 34% year over year
  • 2.5 million shares repurchased

Adobe shares traded higher by 1.5% to $281 in Tuesday's after-hours session. The stock closed at $276.78.

Posted-In: John Murphy Shantanu NarayenEarnings News Guidance After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE)

Tuesday's Market Minute: What To Watch For Today, 6/18
Adobe Systems Q2 Earnings Preview
7 Stocks To Watch For June 18, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For June 18, 2019
Morgan Stanley Previews Adobe's Q2 Report, Says 'Solid Beat-And-Raise' Should Revive Stock
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On AMD, CME Group, Microsoft And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Making The Case For A June Fed Rate Cut

Sell Towers: Morgan Stanley Says US Cellular Should Unload Real Estate, Upgrades Stock