7 Stocks To Watch For June 18, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $6.01 billion after the closing bell. Jabil shares gained 0.2% to $26.87 in pre-market trading.

Analysts expect Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $884.08 million before the opening bell. Parsons shares gained 2.2% to $32.00 in pre-market trading.

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) reported a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed. Rockwell Medical shares dipped 23.6% to $3.37 in the pre-market trading session.

(NASDAQ: RMTI) reported a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed. Rockwell Medical shares dipped 23.6% to $3.37 in the pre-market trading session. After the closing bell, La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $469.05 million. La-Z-Boy shares rose 0.6% to $30.43 in pre-market trading.

