7 Stocks To Watch For June 18, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2019 4:45am   Comments
7 Stocks To Watch For June 18, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $6.01 billion after the closing bell. Jabil shares gained 0.2% to $26.87 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts expect Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $884.08 million before the opening bell. Parsons shares gained 2.2% to $32.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) reported a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed. Rockwell Medical shares dipped 23.6% to $3.37 in the pre-market trading session.
  • After the closing bell, La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $469.05 million. La-Z-Boy shares rose 0.6% to $30.43 in pre-market trading.

  • Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) reported a restructuring plan related to Cody Labs. The company says it sees incurring around $5 million in costs to implement Cody API Restructuring Plan. Lannett shares gained 3.8% to $5.50 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) to have earned $1.78 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion in the latest quarter. Adobe will release earnings after the markets close. Adobe shares rose 0.2% to $276.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) issued weak earnings guidance for the second quarter. Steel Dynamics shares dropped 2% to $25.71 in the pre-market trading session.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

