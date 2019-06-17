Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For June 17, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2019 5:49am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For June 17, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMPE) reported a common stock offering with no disclosed size. Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 18.6% to $0.57 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Pyxus International Inc (NYSE: PYX) reported a Q4 loss of $1.1 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.5 per share. Its sales slipped to $591.241 million from $643.851 million. Pyxus International shares gained 4.5% to $18.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Wall Street expects Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $68.5 million before the opening bell. Fang Holdings shares dropped 9.9% to close at $0.83 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) shares climbed around 9% in pre-market trading following Bloomberg report that the company is exploring options including a potential sale. Uniqure shares jumped 8.9% to $79.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) reported a Q4 loss of $3.23 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $1.40 per share. Its sales declined to $16.013 million from $21.322 million. Seanergy Maritime shares dropped 9.2% to $0.59 in the pre-market trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

