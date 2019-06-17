5 Stocks To Watch For June 17, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMPE) reported a common stock offering with no disclosed size. Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 18.6% to $0.57 in the pre-market trading session.

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE: PYX) reported a Q4 loss of $1.1 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.5 per share. Its sales slipped to $591.241 million from $643.851 million. Pyxus International shares gained 4.5% to $18.40 in pre-market trading.

Wall Street expects Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $68.5 million before the opening bell. Fang Holdings shares dropped 9.9% to close at $0.83 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor