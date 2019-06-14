5 Stocks To Watch For June 14, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also cut its FY2019 sales guidance. Broadcom shares fell 8.5% to $257.70 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: AVGO) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also cut its FY2019 sales guidance. Broadcom shares fell 8.5% to $257.70 in the after-hours trading session. Wall Street expects Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $155.06 million before the opening bell. Cheetah Mobile shares gained 5% to $4.17 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: CMCM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $155.06 million before the opening bell. Cheetah Mobile shares gained 5% to $4.17 in after-hours trading. Iteris Inc (NASDAQ: ITI) reported an offering of common stock. However, no size of the offering was disclosed. Iteris shares fell 6.9% to $4.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor