5 Stocks To Watch For June 14, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2019 4:39am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also cut its FY2019 sales guidance. Broadcom shares fell 8.5% to $257.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $155.06 million before the opening bell. Cheetah Mobile shares gained 5% to $4.17 in after-hours trading.
  • Iteris Inc (NASDAQ: ITI) reported an offering of common stock. However, no size of the offering was disclosed. Iteris shares fell 6.9% to $4.75 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ: APEN) disclosed that it has received FDA approval for its labeling updates for the ORBERA Intragastric Balloon System. Apollo Endosurgery shares gained 1.6% to close at $3.75 on Thursday.
  • WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ: WHF) reported a common stock offering by selling shareholders with no disclosed size. WhiteHorse Finance shares declined 2.8% to $14.09 in after-hours trading.

