Duluth Trades Higher On Q1 Sales Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 13, 2019 9:38am   Comments
Share:

Workwear apparel maker Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) reported quarterly losses of 23 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 22 cents.

The company reported quarterly sales of $114.244 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $114.07 million. This is a 14.01% increase over sales of $100.207 million the same period last year.

“We achieved our 37th consecutive quarter of increased net sales year-over-year. Our 14% top-line growth was driven by new stores, ongoing expansion of the women’s business, and new product introductions, with direct sales in established omnichannel store markets continuing to outpace that of non-store markets,” said Stephanie Pugliese, CEO of Duluth Trading.

Duluth Holdings shares traded higher by 5% at $15.84 at time of publication Thursday morning.

The stock's 52-week high is $35.67 and its 52-week low is $14.58.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

