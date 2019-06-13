5 Stocks To Watch For June 13, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) to post quarterly earnings at $5.18 per share on revenue of $5.69 billion after the closing bell. Broadcom shares gained 0.3% to $280.50 in pre-market trading.

RH (NYSE: RH) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised FY2019 guidance. RH shares climbed 27.4% to $120.84 in the pre-market trading session.

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised FY2019 earnings guidance. Lululemon shares gained 5.3% to $180.01 in the pre-market trading session.

