5 Stocks To Watch For June 13, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 13, 2019 5:15am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) to post quarterly earnings at $5.18 per share on revenue of $5.69 billion after the closing bell. Broadcom shares gained 0.3% to $280.50 in pre-market trading.
  • RH (NYSE: RH) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised FY2019 guidance. RH shares climbed 27.4% to $120.84 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised FY2019 earnings guidance. Lululemon shares gained 5.3% to $180.01 in the pre-market trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) reported a $60 million common stock offering. Seres Therapeutics shares fell 16.2% to $2.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday. Oxford shares gained 9% to $75.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

