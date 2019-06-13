Earnings Scheduled For June 13, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $150.41 million.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $12.16 million.
- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWS) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $5.18 per share on revenue of $5.69 billion.
- Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.94 per share.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $114.07 million.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) is estimated to post earnings for its first quarter.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.