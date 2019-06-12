7 Stocks To Watch For June 12, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $776.22 million after the closing bell. Tailored Brands shares gained 5.2 percent to close at $5.90 on Tuesday.

(NYSE: TLRD) to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $776.22 million after the closing bell. Tailored Brands shares gained 5.2 percent to close at $5.90 on Tuesday. Analysts are expecting Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) to have earned $0.23 per share on revenue of $127.26 million in the latest quarter. Hooker Furniture will release earnings before the markets open. Hooker Furniture shares rose 0.5 percent to close at $26.93 on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: HOFT) to have earned $0.23 per share on revenue of $127.26 million in the latest quarter. Hooker Furniture will release earnings before the markets open. Hooker Furniture shares rose 0.5 percent to close at $26.93 on Tuesday. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE: MX) raised its second-quarter sales guidance above analyst estimates. The company also raised its second-quarter gross profit margin guidance from 16-18 percent to at least 21 percent. Magnachip Semiconductor shares climbed 29.2 percent to $11.41 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: MX) raised its second-quarter sales guidance above analyst estimates. The company also raised its second-quarter gross profit margin guidance from 16-18 percent to at least 21 percent. Magnachip Semiconductor shares climbed 29.2 percent to $11.41 in the after-hours trading session. After the markets close, Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $586.62 million. RH shares rose 0.9 percent to close at $93.25 on Tuesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor