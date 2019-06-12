Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For June 12, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 12, 2019 4:05am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For June 12, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $127.26 million.
  • Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $5.02 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $776.22 million.
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $755.00 million.
  • RH (NYSE: RH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $586.62 million.
  • Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $277.29 million.
  • Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $72.73 million.
  • Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.65 million.
  • RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) is estimated to post earnings for its second quarter.
  • HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $10.96 million.
  • Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) is projected to post earnings for its third quarter.
  • Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

